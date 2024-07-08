Filmmaker James Cameron pays heartfelt tribute to ‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has paid tribute to his longtime

producing partner Jon Landau, who passed away from cancer at the age of 63. James expressed his deep sorrow, stating that he feels like “a part of myself has been torn away,” reports ‘Variety’.

James and Landau were close-knit producing partners for more than 30 years, working together on landmark films such as ‘Titanic’ and the ‘Avatar’ series. The director told ‘Variety’, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humour, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit, and fierce will have held the centre of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

James praised Landau’s skill and love for pushing the boundaries of moviemaking, as well as his admirable personal qualities. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Titanic’ actor Bernard Hill dies aged 79

Also Watch: