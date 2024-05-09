Five-year-old student gets liquor shop shut in UP

The Allahabad High Court has banned the renewal of the liquor vend that has been operating for 30 years near MR Jaipuria School in Azad Nagar in Kanpur.

Atharva, a five-year-old student from Kanpur, filed a petition in court in February, seeking the removal of the liquor shop.

The court of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas on Tuesday gave this order on the PIL of Atharva, studying in Lower KG.

Atharva, through advocate Ashutosh Sharma, had approached the High Court demanding the removal of the 30-year-old liquor shop near the school.

The court had asked the state government’s counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur Nagar was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity. (IANS)

