For Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff, it’s ‘bromance over romance’ on Valentine’s Day

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff chose “bromance over romance” on Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. In one image, the focus is on them holding hands. The second image features Akshay and Tiger doing a stunt. The ‘Khiladi’ star is seen holding Tiger’s feet as the latter takes a high jump. “Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day,” Akshay captioned the image.

Tiger and Akshay will be seen sharing screen space in action-thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. (IANS)

