For Big B, creativity today is shaped by questions, not certainties

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective note on creativity, apprehension and the ever-evolving nature of expression in the modern world, questioning whether progress has truly expanded horizons or quietly narrowed them.

Reflecting on the creative process, Big B wrote about the constant apprehension that follows any artistic work on his blog.

He wrote: “The apprehension continues .. will it won’t it .. what if it is rejected and asked to redo or destroy it ..”

The star observed that creativity is frequently shaped by external expectations, even though it is meant to be personal and individual.

‘Creativity be damned, they wish it to be the way they would want the creativity ..creativity is but a personal individual mind .”

Commenting on the present times, the veteran actor remarked that nothing today seems finite or contained.

“In the World of today .. nothing seems to be finite .. bounded or terminable .. say it and a million options shall spring forth .. almost in unison ...”

He likened this moment to a window waiting to be opened, allowing fresh air and new frequencies to enter.

“Has the World then expanded since the last time we measured .. or has it shrunk to its limited limitations , giving opportunities of a window that needs to be opened and allowed the frequency of the air in its freshness to bind you in its enveloped portents .. so welcomed and desired .. despite its ulterior motifs ..” (IANS)

Also Read: Big B's KBC Fun: Kartik-Ananya Film Title Tongue Twister