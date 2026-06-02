From flying kisses to victory dances: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s IPL final moments go viral

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2026 triumph, Anushka Sharma also grabbed attention on social media for her ‘proud wife’ moment. She shared a touching post on social media dedicated to her husband, Virat Kohli, who once again was a key player in the franchise's championship-winning season.

Anushka posted a photo of Virat from behind after RCB's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, wearing a T-shirt that read, “One felt nice, you did it twice.”

The actress was keenly watching the match from the stands throughout Virat’s batting innings. Cameras captured her reactions as she stayed focused on each delivery before celebrating ecstatically when Virat hit the winning runs.

There were celebrations on the ground post the game. Kohli and Anushka can be seen in the RCB shared videos having a great time together in the celebrations, dancing with the players and family.

One widely circulated clip also featured Virat sharing the spotlight with former RCB player and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Anushka later also surprised fans by sharing an unseen photograph from the celebrations. The image featured Virat alongside Karthik, offering supporters a glimpse into the team's post-match festivities. (Agencies)

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals A.R. Rahman’s relentless dedication, working in studio till 4:30 AM for love of music