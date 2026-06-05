From Screen Legend to Global Humanitarian: Angelina Jolie Turns 51

Angelina Jolie turned 51 on June 4. The American actress has earned immense love and built a successful career WITH standout performances, and earned praise for her humanitarian work. On her birthday, take a look at her net worth, best movies, awards and accolades and more.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most acclaimed American actresses, filmmakers and humanitarians. In her three-decade-long acting career, Jolie has given stellar performances and garnered massive appreciation and love from fans and critics. Here’s a look at her net worth, best movies, awards, married life and more.

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. After years of marriage, her parents divorced, and Jolie was raised by her mother. Reportedly, the actress struggled with severe depression during her teenage years, as she was bullied at school and felt isolated. But fate had something bigger for her.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angelina Jolie has an estimated net worth of $120 million. Being consistent in her career and amassing immense acclaim, Jolie has built a massive empire for herself.

Jolie made her screen debut as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin’ to Get Out. In 1998, she first gained widespread critical acclaim and stardom for her acclaimed performance as troubled supermodel Gia Carangi in the biographical television film Gia. It also earned her first Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Jolie cemented her status and has been delivering exceptional projects.

Angelina Jolie has earned critical appreciation with many acclaimed films across different genres, garnering critical praise. Some of her notable performances include Maleficent, Changeling, Girl, Interrupted, Mr and Mrs Smith and more.

Through her versatility, on-screen charisma, and unmatchable aura, Angelina Jolie has earned multiple awards and accolades over her three-decade acting career. Jolie has received two Academy Awards, including one for acting and one honorary humanitarian award, three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony Award.

Alongside her successful acting career, Jolie has also devoted herself to full-scale humanitarian work. She served as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR and conducted dozens of field visits in war zones and refugee camps. She established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which focuses on community development and healthcare. (Agencies)

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