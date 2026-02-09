FWICE slams ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ title, seeks ban over community insult

The President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, BN Tiwari, condemned the use of ‘Pandat’ in the film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’s title, saying that the movies are made for entertainment purposes rather than mocking people for their community or religion. In an interview with ANI, FWICE president accuses producers, directors, and OTT platforms of hurting public sentiments and demands strict action, including bans.

“I have a serious objection to the use of the word Pandat in this title. No matter whose surname it is, we make films for the entertainment of the people. I strongly oppose producers and directors who insult any community. Such people have no right to make films. Those who play with the sentiments of people, whether they are producers, Netflix, or any other platform that streams such films, should be banned, and action should be taken against them,” said BN Tiwari.

The FWICE President also said that in the social media-driven era, public sentiment can no longer be ignored. He warned of non-cooperation and opposition to the creators, who, in their view, mock or insult any caste or community in their content.

“Times have changed. Earlier, when such films were released, there was no social media, and even if viewers were hurt, their voices were not widely heard. That will not work anymore. We won’t tolerate it now. Whoever, producer or director may be, we will completely refuse to cooperate with them,” added FWICE President. (ANI)

