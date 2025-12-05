‘Go Shine!’ Akshay Kumar cheers on niece Simar ahead of ‘Ikkis’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar seems to be extremely overwhelmed and thrilled as his niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the movie Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Now that the movie is nearing its release, the proud uncle took to his social media account to express his emotions for his niece. Sharing the poster of Simar from Ikkis, Akshay penned an emotional note. “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle,” wrote Akshay.

“Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it. Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family,” he suggested. The actor, further boosting her morale, wrote, “Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho.” Kumar also expressed that he is equally proud of her and even called her a ‘star’. “I’m so proud of you, beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … But to me, you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev,” he concluded and tagged Simar on his social media account. (IANS)

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Stalin pay tribute as AVM’s Saravanan passes away