Grammy Awards 2026: Nominations of Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Rose earn nods

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny earned nominations in the top categories at the Grammy Awards 2026. The Grammy nominations were announced on Friday morning, and several prominent artists from the world of music earned nods in various categories.

The nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Friday morning. This year’s awards will have a new category- that of Traditional Country Album, making the total number of categories go up to 95.

There is also a name change for Best Country Album, which is now renamed as the Best Contemporary Country Album. Best Album Cover is also a new addition to the Grammys 2026.

Indian origin musician Anoushka Shankar earned two nods in Best Global music performance and Best global music album categories.

The Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.

Presenters such as Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo, Doechii, Jon Batiste, Karol G and Mumford & Sons, Sam Smith and Nicole Scherzinger helped the Recording Academy in announcing the nominees.

The full list of nominations

Record of the Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (Agencies)

