Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus quips her engagement ring was a ‘Black Friday deal’

Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus has quipped that her engagement ring from fiance Maxx Morando was a “Black Friday deal” after he proposed during their recent trip to Japan.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host suggested Maxx should have waited until Christmas to pop the question, telling Cyrus: “Your fiance, I wonder if he realizes ... if he waited like, three weeks he wouldn’t have to come up with a Christmas gift.”

The “Flowers” hitmaker then pipped: “This was (a) Black Friday deal, baby.”

She added: “It wasn’t but he was smart that way. It might have been. I’m not sure.”

During the show, Cyrus went on to reveal she isn’t looking forward to the holidays because she has a big issue with Christmas as she hates paper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: “Well, Christmas, I’m known as a little bit of a grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper … Like, looking at that [paper on your desk] makes me want to vomit … The real problem is people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it’s Christmas and it’s cold and everyone’s hands are dry and they’re all touching paper. When someone sends me a lovely letter, I don’t even open it.”

The singer went on to joke: “That’s why I got engaged. I make my fiancé open all the packages outside.” (IANS)

Also Read: Netflix to purchase Warner Bros; pending approval from US govt regulators