"Gullak” season 4: Netizens call it wonderful, beautiful and masterpiece

The highly-anticipated “Gullak” season 4 is here and audience just can’t keep calm. One of the most beloved Indian family show released on Sony Liv, a day earlier from it’s scheduled date. Created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the fourth season of the hit TVF series took us back into the heartwarming life of a Mishra family and their day-to-day life adventures.

The show revolves around a family of four - Santosh, Shanti, Anand and Aman Mishra, who are living a happy life in a middle-class neighbourhood in a small Indian town. Maintaining the same warmth, the new season navigates the challenges of parenting and adulthood.

The new season focuses more on Aman (Harsh Mayar), the young family member and his foray into adulthood. While he’s enjoying the new phase of his life, for the Mishra family it’s a hell of a challenge to keep their boy in control.

With five episodes each of 30-minute, the show maintains the slice of life with a relatable tone and realistic humour. Much like the last three season, the fourth season has earned rave reviews from the netizens.

Reacting to the new season, one user wrote, “I just watched “Gullak” Season 4, and it was absolutely incredible! Just wow.”

Another user wrote, “Just 5 episodes with this family and will now have to wait indefinitely to meet them again.There is absolutely no show in this world which is better than this, just feels like a part of life. THE BEST EVER! Never stop this show, TVF.. please.” (Agencies)

