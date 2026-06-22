Guru Randhawa Set for Paris Fashion Week Menswear Debut Amid Global Breakthroughs

Speculations are rife that popular singer-songwriter, composer, and actor Guru Randhawa is quietly preparing to make his debut at Paris Fashion Week Menswear later this month. According to industry insiders, Randhawa may be attending high-profile presentations for a major luxury label, positioning him as the next major Indian artist to cross over into Western high fashion.

Randhawa’s fashion week debut caps off an extraordinary month of unprecedented global milestones. Just weeks ago, he made history as the first mainstream Indian artist to officially collaborate in the K-pop universe. Teaming up with the Billboard-topping global K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, Randhawa featured on the official global remix of their hit single ‘BOOMPALA’. The Warner Music India project has already dominated the internet by blending Latin-house beats, sharp K-pop choreography, and Randhawa’s distinct Punjabi-pop styling.

Sources close to the development states, “High-fashion houses are paying close attention to Indian cultural icons right now. While I cannot confirm specific designer names or schedules just yet, Guru is currently expanding his global footprint across both music and fashion. This Paris debut has been quietly in the works for a while, as a major luxury label felt his global energy and massive youth appeal perfectly matched their new collection. It’s going to be a massive moment for Punjabi representation on a global runway. Fans can expect something big very soon.” (Agencies)

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