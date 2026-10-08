Halle Berry seeks restoration of joint custody of son

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has filed an ex parte application in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to restore her 50/50 joint custody arrangement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The filing comes days after Martinez obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry following allegations of physical abuse during a September 26 incident. Berry has denied the allegations, saying she has never physically or emotionally abused their son.

Berry is also seeking tie-breaking authority over Maceo's education and healthcare decisions, accusing Martinez of making unilateral decisions, involving their son in parental disputes and interfering with her relationship with him. In her filing, Berry alleged that Maceo sometimes returns from visits with Martinez angry and distressed, requiring several days to readjust. She also accused Martinez of delaying psychoeducational services and early interventions she believes Maceo needs, as well as using his extracurricular activities as leverage during disagreements.

The dispute has also involved Berry's fiancé, musician Van Hunt. Berry said Hunt plays an important role in Maceo's life and alleged that Martinez's opposition to his involvement has prevented their son from participating in blended-family therapy. Martinez has asked the court to reject Berry's requests, arguing that her emergency filings did not follow proper legal procedures and were an attempt to influence public perception of the custodydispute. (Agencies)

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