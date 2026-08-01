Harry Potter films return to theatres for 25th anniversary

For millions of fans, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone wasn’t just the beginning of a film franchise; it was their first journey through Platform 9¾, their first glimpse of Hogwarts Castle and the moment they fell in love with the Wizarding World.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Warner Bros. is re-releasing all eight franchise films in theatres for a limited run from August 27 to September 3. As part of the annual ‘Back to Hogwarts’ event, the screenings feature an exclusive 12 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage attached to the first film.

Tickets go on sale on July 31, aligning with Harry Potter’s fictional birthday, amidst a broader global celebration that includes fan events worldwide and special experiences at Wizarding World attractions.

As part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebrations, all eight films will return to theatres for a limited run, and the first film will be accompanied by 12 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

The re-release is part of the annual ‘Back to Hogwarts’ celebration, which commemorates September 1, the day students board the Hogwarts Express in J.K. Rowling’s books. While all eight Harry Potter films will return to theatres during the event, only the first film will feature the exclusive footage, making it the centrepiece of this year’s celebrations.

The anniversary celebrations extend beyond movie theatres. Warner Bros. Discovery has planned fan events in cities including Paris, Venice, Madrid and Sydney, while Wizarding World attractions will host special experiences for visitors. Tickets for the theatrical re-release go on sale on July 31, which happens to be Harry Potter’s birthday. (Agencies)

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