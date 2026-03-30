Harry Potter teaser trailer gets thrilling response, becomes most-watched in HBO history

Harry Potter is back, and fans are thrilled. HBO released a teaser for the upcoming show, and it received an enthusiastic response. Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the TV series is adapted from JK Rowling’s iconic seven-part book series.

Released on March 25, the teaser quickly became the talk of the world, as Potterheads rushed to watch it and share their reactions to the new cast, their performance of iconic characters, and the reimagined Wizarding World as they compared it with Warner Bros’ films.

Within 48 hours of its release, the teaser garnered a whopping 277 million organic views across platforms.

On HBO’s official YouTube channel, the teaser has received 7.7 million views. It has also been released across multiple official HBO channels.

With these viewership numbers, the teaser has now become the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history. The first eight-episode series is based on Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It focuses on the Boy Who Lived, his early years at his uncle and aunt’s home, and his journey to Hogwarts, where he meets his friends Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton).

The first teaser trailer gives viewers a look at the series and its new cast in the world of Hogwarts, introducing key characters: Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout). The two-minute teaser hints that the series will include several iconic moments from the book that were missing in the movies. Giving glimpses of Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia, showing how harshly they treat Harry as letters from Hogwarts begin to arrive.

One scene that surprised fans shows Aunt Petunia cutting off Harry’s hair, a moment from the book that was not included in the film. The teaser also shows Harry’s time in school before going to Hogwarts, where he has been bullied.

The show will release on Christmas 2026. (Agencies)

Also Read: Warner Bros. Unveils 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' Series Teaser, Premiering Christmas 2026