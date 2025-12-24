Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s viral pic from Rome sparks engagement rumours

Rumoured couple singer Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz are once again making headlines, but for all the right reasons. The duo who are seen vacationing in Rome sparked engagement rumours after a ring on the actress’ finger went viral on social media within no time. The picture of the couple has sent the internet into a frenzy.

One of the pics of the couple from Rome is going viral, in which Zoe Kravitz exuded elegance in a brown coat, dark trousers and a purple scarf, while Harry Styles was sporting a navy blue coat, black trousers and a shirt. The couple was seen walking arm-in-arm. However, what caught the attention of netizens is the gold band on her ring finger, which ignited the engagement buzz on social media.

Soon one user wrote, “So much love and joy.” Another user wrote, “They look so good together.” “Liked and loved,” wrote the third user.

The romance rumours of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz began when the duo were reportedly spotted at Rita’s Bistro in London’s Soho on August 25 this year. The duo reportedly shared a passionate kiss while at the eatery. According to an eyewitness, the couple looked really into each other and did not seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.

The outing took place just after Zoe attended the Leicester Square premiere of her latest film, Caught Stealing. According to The Sun, the pair were definitely on a date and made a gorgeous couple. (Agencies)

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu maintains calm as she gets mobbed by fans