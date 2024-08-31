‘Heeramandi’ gets nods at Asia Contents Awards, Global OTT Awards

Offering a unique look into the life of Indian courtesans at the time of India’s struggle for Independence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has now earned nominations in two categories of Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards 2024 at the prestigious 29th Busan International Film Festival. “Heeramandi” has secured nods for Best OTT Original and Best Original Song for “Sakal Ban”.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian storytelling on the global stage as it is the only Indian title to be nominated in the two categories. Both the awards, Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards 2024 will be held on October 6, 2023 at the BIFF Theatre of the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea.

Produced by Bhansali Productions and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Expressing his gratitude for such a warm response for his series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “It’s an honor to be nominated for the Asia Contents Awards. I’m grateful to the jury and the audiences for this incredible recognition.”

“Heeramandi” is currently streaming on Netflix. In addition to SLB’s show, Netflix has a total of 23 nominations building on its momentum from last year’s win (Best Series & Best Actress) for the critically acclaimed series Scoop. (IANS)

