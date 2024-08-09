Hema Malini gets massively trolled for her comment on Vinesh Phogat: ‘How much does her brain weigh?’ ask angry netizens

Vinesh Phogat made India proud by entering the finals of the women’s 50 kg wrestling match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, it was announced that Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics as she weighed a few grams more than what wrestlers are supposed to weigh. The news has left everyone devastated, and many celebrities have also shared their reactions. One such celebrity and politician who shared her reaction is Hema Malini. However, Hema’s quotes have received a lot of flak on social media.

When Hema Malini was asked for her reaction to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, the BJP politician told the media that it feels strange that this happened for someone who is 100 grams overweight. The “Sholay” actress further said that as women, it is important to keep the weight in check and how it’s less for all of us. “I wish she should lose that 100 grams quickly, but she would not get an opportunity,” said Hema.

As soon as Hema Malini’s statement went viral on social media, many slammed and trolled her for the same. Netizens are not happy with the way Hema smiled in the video and made comments on Vinesh’s weight. One person wrote, “How much does her brain weigh? Just listen to the unparalleled wisdom of Hema Malini.” Another person posted on X, “To the extent that these leaders can exhibit their empty hearts. Instead of supporting MP Hema Malini in giving a lecture on weight maintenance,. At times, such a smile on the face looks evil.”

“I think we as a society have evolved past the need to ask Hema Malini her opinion on anything,” reads one more comment. One more X user slammed Hema and wrote, “BJP MP Hema Malini mocks Vinesh Phogat for her disqualification in the Olympics final.” One more tweet reads, “Situation awareness is an alien concept for Hema Malini.” (Agencies)

