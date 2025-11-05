Hollywood actor Jonathan Bailey named ‘Sexiest Man Alive for 2025’

Hollywood actor Jonathan Bailey has been named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive for 2025,' an honour he described as both flattering and "absolutely absurd."

Bailey's name was officially announced on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday. Speaking on the show, the British actor recalled first hearing about his newfound title at the beginning of 2025 when he was a part of a production of Shakespeare's 'Richard II'. "The only thing madder than doing 'Richard II' was to be invited into this. And also in 2025, I'm sort of thrilled that People Magazine has invited someone in to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man," Bailey said, as quoted by Variety.

Having started his acting career at the age of 7 with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, Jonathan Bailey quickly mastered his craft both on the screen and on stage. While he got his first major TV break with the hit murder drama 'Broadchurch', it was his performance as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix show 'Bridgerton' that brought him much applause.

His other notable credits include 'Fellow Travelers' and 'Heartstopper'. Most recently, Bailey appeared in 'Wicked' and 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.

Speaking to People magazine about the title, Bailey said, "It's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd. It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

In a humorous note, the actor said his close friends would likely have mixed reactions. "They'll be furious that I haven't told them. And then they'll just squeal with delight. They've seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they've witnessed. They know the secrets," Bailey added.

It is worth mentioning that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive award, with the first honouree being Mel Gibson in 1985. In 2024, John Krasinski received the title. (ANI)

