Hollywood actor Mark Strong opens up about his role in ‘Dune: Prophecy’

There is a lot of buzz around the recent HBO series “Dune: Prophecy” which takes us back 10,000 years before the events of the “Dune” films franchise. The first episode of the much-awaited show dropped at the start of this week (November 18) with each new episode planned to drop every Monday.

Popular Hollywood actor Mark Strong who plays a pivotal role in the series opened up about being cast as Emperor Javicco Corrino. In an exclusive chat, he opened up about his role and how he delved into the complex dynamics of the royal family, which is grappling with power and politics.

Elaborating on the premise of “Dune: Prophecy”, Mark said, “Interestingly, the first episode revolves around the wedding of his daughter to this impossibly young boy that she’s been paired with. This is a reflection of his own marriage to Natalya Arat. Though they’ve made it work, their relationship is more of a partnership than a romantic bond, which leads to challenges. Their differing backgrounds shape their attitudes toward their responsibilities as the royal couple.”

On his role, Mark said, “My character is surrounded by powerful women, including his daughter, who wants to join the sisterhood and become a truth-sayer. The show focuses on the Bene Gesserit, highlighting both their supernatural power and their hidden influence behind the throne. Unlike typical emperors, Javicco isn’t in full control—he has insecurities and doubts about his ability to manage what’s happening around him, despite how it may appear. This is what drew me to the character.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused used labourer’s hotspot to contact key conspirators

Also Watch: