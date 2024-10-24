Hollywood actress Julianne Moore joins 11,000 creatives warning against use of their work to train AI models

Hollywood actress Juliane Moore joined nearly 11,000 other creaive professionals have warned artificial intelligence firms against using their work to train their AI models. In a joint letter, they said the AI models are a “major, unjust threat” to livelihoods of artists, amid ongoing legal rows involving creatives and tech firms over infringed copyrigight and training of AI models without license.

“The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted,” reads letter.

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA band and Radiohead singer Thom Yorke are among notable figures who joined the call. The Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA and Universal Music Group have signed the letter.

The letter was organised by British composer Ed Newton-Rex, who recently quit Stability AI over its practices. The letter comes even as authors like John Grisham and George RR Martin are engaged in legal fighs with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, for copyright violations. There are also lawsuits against AI image and music generators by original creators. Nvidia partners with Accenture to accelerate AI adoption in businesses

He said AI firms spend vast sums on people and computing, sometimes a million dollars per engineer, and up to a billion dollars per AI model. “But they expect to take the third – training data – for free,” The Guardian quoted him as saying.

“When AI companies call this ‘training data’, they dehumanise it. What we’re talking about is people’s work – their writing, their art, their music.”

Newton-Rex criticised the socalled ‘opt-out’ proposal by the British government as unfair burden on creatives, many of whom are unaware of its existance.

“I have run opt-out schemes for AI companies. Even the most well-run opt-out schemes get missed by most people who have the chance to opt out. You never hear about it, you miss the email.”

‘I’m worried’: Godfather of AI who won Nobel Prize in Physics warns of technology getting out of control. The thousands of creatives who backed the call include authors like Kazuo Ishiguro, Ann Patchett, and Kate Mosse, musicians including the Cure’s Robert Smith. Actors including Kevin Bacon, Rosario Dawson and F Murray Abraham also joined. The American Federation of Musicians and the European Writers’ Council are also signatories. (Agencies)

