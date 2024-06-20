Hollywood star Anne Hathaway shares DIY beauty hack for plumper lips

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has shared a quick and simple DIY (do-it-yourself) trick to achieve plumper lips. In a video posted on TikTok, Hathaway is seen getting her hair done by her long-time friend and celebrity stylist Adir Abergel during a campaign shoot.

Noticing that her upper lip looked a bit wilted on the monitor, Hathaway asked her stylist for a hairpin and used it to gently tap her lip, stimulating blood flow and giving her lips a fuller appearance.

“I went in and I sort of stimulated my lip to try and get some blood flow back in there, to try to get some circulation, and everyone looked at me like I had three heads,” Hathaway shared, reports aceshowbiz.com. The actress stressed the importance of being gentle when using this technique.

“You can overdo this, you can push too hard. It’s meant to be a gentle, gentle thing,” she cautioned. “If you’ve drawn blood, you’ve gone too far. It’s not a vampire LipTok.” (IANS)

Also Read: Actor-singer Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated

Also watch: