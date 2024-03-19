Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet slips into skin of lead character for Bob Dylan biopic

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is currently basking in the success of ‘Dune: Part Two’, was spotted on the set of James Mangold’s upcoming biopic on Bob Dylan.

As the actor starts with his journey to step into the shoes of the ‘Blowing in the Wind’ singer, he looks like a spitting image of the singer, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In photos obtained by ‘People’, Chalamet can be seen dressed in a 1960s outfit while holding a worn guitar case in his hand, as he walked the city streets dressed in jeans, a green jacket, an orange scarf, a paperboy hat and had a large yellow backpack on his back. (IANS)

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday turns muse for Rahul Mishra’s ‘sculpted’ collection

Also Watch: