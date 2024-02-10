Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio sparks global support for Swift Parrots

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has made a passion ate plea to end native forest logging in Australia, aiming to protect the habitat of the critically endangered swift parrot. In an Instagram post reaching his vast following of 62 million, DiCaprio highlighted the ongoing destruction of the parrot’s breeding grounds in Tasmania, despite their dwindling population estimated at just 750. He urged the Australian government to honour its commitment to prevent further extinction and called for an end to logging to safeguard the swift parrot and other threatened species.

“Australia Conservationists have won a temporary injunction to stop logging in the Tasmania nesting sites of the Critically Endangered Swift Parrot. Only an estimated 750 Swift Parrots remain, yet forest destruction has continued in their sole breeding sites in eastern Tasmania. On January 31, the Tasmanian supreme court granted the injunction pending a hearing of the legal challenge brought by the @bobbrownfoundation. A recent report highlights the shocking scale of ongoing destruction, despite the recommendation from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species to halt logging of native forests where these parrots nest. The Australian government has promised that it will prevent any new extinctions. Conservationists continue to encourage them to uphold their zero extinction commitment. The only way to protect the swift parrot, and hundreds of other threatened Australian forest species, is to end native forest logging across Australia and Tasmania,” DiCaprio wrote. (Agencies)

