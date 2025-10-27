Hollywood veteran George Clooney reacts to $100 million Louvre heist

Hollywood veteran George Clooney has found himself in the headlines, not for a new film this time, but for his witty comments on the recent $100 million jewellery heist at Paris’ Louvre Museum.

The 64-year-old actor, currently promoting his Netflix film “Jay Kelly”, jokingly told Variety that he would love to be digitally added into the robbery footage, saying, “I think you gotta CGI me into that basket coming out of the Louvre.” Clooney, who famously plays master thief Danny Ocean in the Ocean’s franchise, quipped that he was “proud” of the thieves for pulling off the daring act.

The Ocean’s Eleven star appeared amused when asked if the next Ocean’s film could take inspiration from the real-life robbery. “We should rob the Louvre,” he joked, “but somebody’s already done it. Maybe we’ll rob Adam Sandler instead, he’s got some crown jewels, I know he does.”

When pressed further, Clooney admitted that, despite the humour, the heist itself was “terrible” but “impressive from a professional standpoint.” The actor quipped, “If you’re a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys.”

According to reports, the burglary took place on October 19, when thieves used a mechanical lift to access the museum’s first-floor balcony. They then forced open a window, smashed display cases, and escaped within four minutes, carrying Napoleonic jewels dating back to the 19th century.

The stolen collection included pieces belonging to Empress Eugenie, Empress Marie Louise, and Queen Hortense, with items such as tiaras, emerald necklaces, and sapphire sets now missing. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the act as “an attack on our history,” and a 60-member team is currently investigating the theft.

Interestingly, the real-life Louvre robbery coincides with Clooney’s recent confirmation that Ocean’s Fourteen is officially in the works. The actor told E! News that he will reunite with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle for the film, which is expected to begin filming in 2026.

“The script is in great shape,” Clooney said, adding that the new film could “live up to some real-life heists.” Producers are currently finalizing the schedule. The Ocean’s films, beginning with 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, follow Clooney’s Danny Ocean and his elite crew as they pull off high-stakes robberies around the world. The timing of the Louvre heist, just as Ocean’s Fourteen moves forward, has sparked a wave of online jokes about “art imitating life.” (Agencies)

Also Read: George Clooney addresses criticism for his acting