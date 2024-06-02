Activist Malala Yousafzai’s first look from British sitcom goes viral

Breaking stereotypes and exploring new horizons, Nobel Prize winner and activist Malala Yousafzai is all set to make her acting debut in British sitcom “We Are Lady Parts Season 2”. The 26-year-old will be seen playing a cameo part in ‘Malala Made Me Do It’ episode, which follows Amina (Anjana Vasan), Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) and Bisma (Faith Omole), members of an all-female Muslim punk band who wants to make it big in the industry. The makers of the sitcom recently shared Malala’s first look poster online and it instantly went viral. It shows Malala wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse.

Reacting to the poster, a netizen wrote, “Wow, that’s a surprise. Best of luck malala, do well.” Another commented, “Great poster, loved it. Can’t wait for the episode to release.” A third post read, “I loved this shows first season. Can’t wait for second season.”

Malala recently spoke to Vogue about her cameo appearance in the British sitcom. She revealed that she never expected to be in a show but is ready to show her hidden talent.

“Because I was filming and sitting on that horse for so long, I kind of forgot that the song is about me [laughs]. When I watched the episode, together with the cast and crew, it was so beautiful because I could see it as part of this story – Bisma’s daughter wants to speak out, and she wants to talk about quality education. And that’s what “Malala Made Me Do It” is about. It made me feel really proud. I hope that we can keep inspiring girls and young women to believe in themselves and be change makers,” Malala told the publication. (Agencies)

