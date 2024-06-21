Actors Matt Damon, Ben Affleck to star in crime thriller ‘RIP’

Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to share the screen space in the upcoming crime-thriller ‘RIP’. Joe Carnahan will write and direct the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the plot details of the crime thriller are not known yet, it’s set to be directed by Joe Carnahan, best known for helming ‘Smokin’ Aces’ and ‘The Grey’.

‘RIP’ will be produced by Artists Equity, the banner co-owned by Ben and Matt. Ben and Matt worked together in Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019). They also starred in and co-wrote Ridley Scott’s 2021 historical drama ‘The Last Duel’.

They formed a production house together, Artists Equity. Affleck also directed the Air Jordan movie ‘Air’, which the two most recently produced and acted in. Artists Equity recently struck a deal with Lionsgate to distribute the drama ‘Small Things Like These’, which stars Cillian Murphy and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Other titles on the Artists Equity roster include Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the follow-up to Affleck’s movie The Accountant, which debuted at Amazon MGM. Affleck and Damon founded the outfit by offering profit participation to more cast and crew, including below-the-line talent. It has quickly amassed a large slate, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

