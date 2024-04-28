Anne Hathaway provides update on development of ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Anne Hathaway recently shared updates on the progress of ‘The Princess Diaries 3’, indicating that while developments are underway, there is still nothing concrete to announce.

In the interview obtained by Variety, Hathaway expressed optimism about the project, stating, “We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.” This statement comes as a reassurance to fans eagerly awaiting news about the long-anticipated sequel to the beloved franchise.

While Hathaway’s return as Mia Thermopolis seems imminent, she also addressed the possibility of another sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ a cult classic in her filmography.

However, she seemed sceptical about its feasibility in today’s digital age, emphasizing the significant changes in technology since the original film’s release.

Regarding ‘The Princess Diaries 3,’ Hathaway’s enthusiasm is palpable, but the absence of Julie Andrews, who portrayed the queen in the series, poses a challenge.

Andrews previously expressed doubts about returning to the franchise due to the passage of time and the logistical difficulties of aligning schedules, as per Variety.

Despite this, Hathaway remains hopeful about involving Andrews in some capacity, suggesting innovative solutions like utilizing green screens to accommodate the legendary actress.

Disney’s confirmation of the sequel’s development came in November 2022, with Aadrita Mukerji attached as the screenwriter.

The original films, directed by the late Garry Marshall and based on Meg Cabot’s novels, were commercial successes, garnering widespread acclaim and solidifying Hathaway’s status as a leading female actor.

As fans eagerly await further updates, Hathaway’s interview offers a glimpse into the ongoing efforts to bring ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ to fruition.

While challenges persist, the dedication of the team involved suggests that audiences may soon be treated to another royal adventure in Genovia. (ANI)

