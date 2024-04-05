Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and 200 artistes warn of AI in music industry

As Artificial Intelligence gets more real by the day, the Artistes Rights Alliance issued an open letter signed by more than 200 major music industry figures who want digital music service platforms to pledge that they won’t develop or use AI tools “that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work.” The letter was published on the Medium platform and features signatures from celebrities like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, R.E.M, the estates of Frank Sinatra and Bob Marley, Chuck D, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Chuck D, Peter Frampton, Billy Porter, Jonas Brothers, Smoky Robinson, Imagine Dragons, Kate Hudson and many more. A total of more than 200 celebrities signed the letter.

The letter calls on “AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

It further adds, “Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere. (Agencies)

