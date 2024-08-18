‘Bridgerton’ season 4 welcomes Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett

Rejoice, dear gentle readers! the Regency-era drama ‘Bridgerton’ is adding a fresh twist to its romantic narrative by casting Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha for its highly anticipated fourth season.

The 29-year-old actress will step into role of Sophie Beckett the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, according to E! News.

In this next chapter, viewers can expect a delightful mix of intrigue and passion as the series adapts Julia Quinn’s beloved novel, ‘An Offer From a Gentleman,’ the publication reported.

The story shifts its focus to Benedict, the second son of the Bridgerton family, who has previously been seen exploring his desires with Lady Tilley Arnold and her companion Paul Suarez.

Season four promises to dive deep into Benedict’s journey, which will see him encounter the enigmatic Sophie Beckett at a grand masquerade ball, according to E! News.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

In Julia Quinn’s ‘An Offer From a Gentleman’, Sophie Beckett is portrayed as the illegitimate daughter of an earl, relegated to the role of a maid for her stepsisters after her father’s passing.

Her story of resilience and romance is expected to add rich layers to the upcoming season.

The Bridgerton series, known for its lush storytelling and elaborate period costumes, shared the news through a playful Instagram post in July, teasing Benedict’s new romantic arc.

The post featured a video of Luke Thompson getting fitted for a new suit, with a nod to the forthcoming masquerade ball.

While Netflix has yet to reveal the premiere date for season four, the anticipation continues to build as fans eagerly await the new dynamics and romance that Yerin Ha’s Sophie Beckett will bring to the screen. Yerin Ha has starred in Dune: Prophecy (2024), Halo (2022) and Bad Behaviour (2023). (ANI)

