Cillian Murphy, Anne Hathaway get together for a stunning Versace Icons campaign

Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway have joined hands for an interesting project where they look uber-chic, wear stunning clothes and give off killer vibes. We are talking about their recent ad campaign for the luxury label Versace. The brains behind the campaign, Donatella Versace shared some snaps from their shoot and it looked like they all had a creative session off-camera which totally translated on camera. This is Cillian Murphy’s first professional work after his mega win at the Oscars where his film “Oppenheimer” won major awards including a Best Actor for him.

The new campaign is called Icons as Donatella has paired up with Cillian and Anne. On her partnership with them, Donatella said, “Strong, direct, iconic. For me, Anne and Cillian are two of the best actors of today. Exceptionally talented and kind people I admire and respect, looking their best.” The campaign, shot by photographer pair Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott with styling by Jacob K, finds the two wearing pieces from the new line including a leather dress and denim bustier for Hathaway, and a trench and tailored suiting on Murphy.

Anne Hathaway has long been associated with the brand and has worn their standout pieces at many high-profile red carpet events including the Met Gala. Hathaway said, “I have met so many Versace women who are powerful, emotionally available, ambitious, substantive, funny, fierce, loving, singular, sexy, smart, talented, generous, very much like Donatella. I have observed that a Versace woman is herself. I am so thrilled and honoured to be considered a Versace woman and am overjoyed to reunite with the Versace family for another Icons campaign.”

