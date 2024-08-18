‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ collects $10.5 million in India

The recently released superhero movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ continues to set the box office on fire. The film has collected $1.086 billion at the global box office after 23 days of release, reports Variety. In India, the film’s total collection stood at $10.5 million after 19 days of its release, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Marvel’s save-the-universe adventure landed in theatres on July 26, collecting a mighty $211 million in its domestic debut to rank as the sixth-biggest opening weekend of all time. Since then, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has remained a massive draw with $516 million in North America and $568 million internationally.

As per Variety, it surpassed the entire theatrical runs of its predecessors — 2016’s ‘Deadpool’ with $783 million and 2018’s ‘Deadpool 2’ with $786 million after just two weeks in theatres. It’s now the second blockbuster of 2024 (following Disney’s Pixar smash ‘Inside Out 2’ with $1.558 billion) and second R-rated movie ever to join the coveted billion-dollar club.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement: “It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it.”

The studio chief is cheekily referring to a line in the movie where Deadpool jokes that Feige said cocaine was the only thing off-limits. In real life, Feige insists he didn’t issue that edict. (IANS)

