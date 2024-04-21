Drake uses AI-generated voices of Tupac & Snoop Dogg on diss track ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is escalating to new heights. Drake dropped a track on his social media titled ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’. The song features AI vocals from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg on a stopgap between diss records as he awaits Kendrick Lamar’s response to his latest release ‘Push Ups’, reports ‘Variety’.

On the track, an imagined Shakur addresses Lamar directly, questioning his silence since the release of his verse on ‘Like That’, a diss that initiated this feud last month. “Kendrick we need ya, the West Coast saviour. Engraving your name in some hip-hop history,” raps an artificial Shakur. “Call him a b**** for me. Talk about him liking young girls as a gift for me.”

According to ‘Variety’, Drake then uses Snoop Dogg’s computer-generated vocals to directly address Lamar.

Snoop Dogg’s AI-generated voice raps, “World is watching this chess game, but oh you out of moves Dot. You know that the OG never fucking doubted you. But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue or what the fuck you ‘bout to do.”

There’s speculation that Drake rapped the Shakur and Snoop Dogg verses and used AI to alter their sound.

Drake closes the song with his own verse, stating that it’s a stopgap until he receives a response from Lamar.

“The first one really only took me an hour or two. The next one is really ‘bout to bring out the coward in you,” he said. On Instagram, where he shared the song, he wrote, “While we wait on you I guess.” (IANS)

