Gucci website crashes after BTS Jin announced global ambassador

This is what we call the power of the fans! The website of global luxury brand Gucci crashed just hours after BTS’ Jin was announced as the brand ambassador of the Italian fashion brand.

After completing his mandatory military service, BTS’ oldest member, Jin, is back to his normal life. On August 8, the luxury brand announced the K-pop star as their new face. And, soon the website of the luxury brand got an overwhelming response from the ARMY. Soon after the announcement, the Japan website reportedly witnessed a huge surge in web traffic, causing it to crash. The reports of website crashes have garnered a wide range of reactions from the ARMY.

One user wrote, ‘’The Japanese Gucci website has crashed following the LINE notification of #JIN becoming Gucci’s Global Brand Ambassador.’’ Another wrote, ‘’Jin’s impact.’’

The third user commented, ‘’Seokjin’s fans in Japan are truly something else d*mn.’’

This is not the first time that the internet has witnessed the power of Jin’s ARMY. Earlier, the luxury brand Fred announced the pop star as their first Global ambassador. Soon after the revelation, the website witnessed a huge web traffic.

Commenting about the same situation, “When Fred announced Jin as their first Global ambassador the website crashed within minutes and now after Gucci dropped it’s official announcement on Jin as their global ambassador Gucci website crashed and broke down too.”

Announcing Jin as the global ambassador, the Creative Director of Gucci, Sabato De Sarno, said, “I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him (sic).” (Agencies)

