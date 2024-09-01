Has Been Betrayed a Lot in Life, says Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie said that she doesn’t have a lot of close relationships, maybe because she has been betrayed a lot.

The Oscar-winning star told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot.

“I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough.”

However, Jolie said that she likes to spend time with the people she loves, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jolie, who has children Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne, explained: “If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I’m the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them. I like to be with people I love.

“I’m not somebody begging to be alone. I’m not that person that feels like, ‘Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.’ Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody.”

She said that she loves doing something that makes them happy. “That really does make me happy.”

The 49-year-old star also believes she’s been able to develop a strong bond with her fans through her films.

“To go into a room full of people you don’t know, and have a lot in common very quickly because somehow you’ve been in their home on the television or you made their children laugh or they know something personal, that’s really nice,” she said.

Jolie was promoting her upcoming biopic titled “Maria” at the prestigious 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. The film, which is a biographical drama about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas and is directed by Pablo Larraín and produced by Fremantle. It also stars Valeria Golino as her sister Yakinthi, and Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis. (IANS)

Also Read: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie meets fan with ALS at film festival, gets trolled (sentinelassam.com)