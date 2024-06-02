Hollywood reacts as Donald Trump is found guilty in hush money case

As former US President Donald Trump was found guilty in the hush money case involving porn actress Stormy Daniels, several Hollywood stars reacted to the news on social media. Steve Martin, Mark Hamill, Lynda Carter, George Takei and Sheryl Lee Ralph were some of the prominent names who shared their thoughts on the verdict.

A jury found Trump, who could face four years in prison or probation, guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Throughout the five weeks of testimony, the jury heard from a former tabloid publisher, a Hollywood fixer, Trump’s former lawyer and the porn star.

Trump also became the first US former president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is set for July 11.

Soon after the news broke, Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary, took to X to write, “Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts he faced. A cheer has erupted from Collect Pond Park.”

Steve Martin, actor on Only Murders in the Building, wrote on social media, “Stormy Trumps Donald!!!,” as well as “Today would be a good day for the GOP members to engage in serious self-reflection about their devotion to a convicted felon.” “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon,” author Stephen King said on X.

Bloodline actor John Leguizamo taking to the microblogging site wrote, “We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!” Star Trek star George Takei also took to X to write, “We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45.”

Lynda Carter, the star of Wonder Woman, wrote on X, “34 is now my favorite number.”

Actor-singer Barbra Streisand shared, “Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Donald Trump’s conviction sparks interest, schadenfreude in China (sentinelassam.com)