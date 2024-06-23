‘Inside Out 2’ inches close to $500 million mark worldwide

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is unstoppable! The sequel to the 2015 hit movie is shattering all records to attain the top spot at the box office. Released on June 14, the animated drama is in its second week and is poised to surpass Timothee Chalamet’s Dune: Part 2 to become the highest-grossing movie of 2024 at the North American box office. In the first eight days of release, the movie earned more than $283 million in ticket sales, as per THR, surpassing the $282.1 million earned by The Dune sequel domestically.

Shattering summer box office records, Pixar’s movie has emerged as 2024’s biggest theatrical debut so far. On Thursday, the movie’s worldwide haul was $481.4 million. As of Thursday, the movie’s earnings at the international box office are $226.7 million, and if its stunning run continues, it’s expected to gross around $650 million to $700 million by the end of the second week.

“Inside Out 2” massive box office numbers have broken Hollywood and Pixar’s box office curse. After 2019’s “Toy Story 4”, which earned $1 billion globally, the second part of the highly successful movie has emerged as a true blockbuster.

“Inside Out 2” comes at a time when Pixar delivered back-to-back box office duds. The studio’s recent films like Elemental, Turning Red, Soul, and Luca, among others had failed to earn numbers at the box office. (Agencies)

