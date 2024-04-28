Kim Kardashian discusses criminal justice reform with Kamala Harris

A day after US President Joe Biden granted clemency to 16 people who were convicted of non-violent drug crimes, Kim Kardashian reached the White House to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and discuss criminal justice reform. The forum was attended by several people who were pardoned on Wednesday, including Jason Hernandez, Bobby Darrell Lowery, Jesse Mosley and Beverly Holcy.

“I’m a big believer in the power of redemption,” Harris said at the event. “Is it not the sign of a civil society that we allow people a way to earn their way back and give them the support and the resources they need to do that?”

Harris also thanked Kardashian for visiting the White House multiple times and using her platform in a way that has “really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances”.

“I’m just here to help and to spread the word,” Kardashian said, before telling the pardon recipients that she was “excited to be here to hear your stories”. Kardashian also said that sharing personal stories helps people understand the challenges of re-entering society after incarceration.

“Every time I’ve gone and visited a prison, I’ve met some of the smartest individuals with the brightest ideas and to see the changes that are happening to make their re-entry easier, I think, is going to be life-changing and give so many people hope,” Kardashian added.

At the roundtable, Harris also announced the finalisation of a Small Business Administration rule that will remove most restrictions on loan eligibility based on a person’s criminal record.

Since taking office, Biden has commuted the sentences of 122 individuals and granted pardons to 20 individuals who committed non-violent drug offences, the White House said. In December, Biden granted categorical pardons to thousands convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana in Washington and on federal lands. Last month, Harris convened a roundtable with people pardoned for marijuana offences with rapper Fat Joe. (Agencies)

