Lady Deadpool’s full look unveiled, Dafne Keen returns

The makers of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ have unveiled the trailer of American superhero film, according to Variety. Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is full of huge surprises, including the full look of Lady Deadpool. After teasing a small glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the last teaser, the latest trailer finally revealed the complete look.

The most significant disclosure in the final ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is the arrival of Dafne Keen, who famously played the juvenile mutant X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman in 2017’s ‘Logan’. That was meant to be Jackman’s final performance as his legendary X-Men character, but he consented to reprise his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming “Deadpool” picture. Jackman has stated that he is portraying a different form of Wolverine than the one who died in “Logan,” therefore it was unclear whether Keen will feature in the upcoming picture. (ANI)

