Madonna pairs black corset with pearl necklaces, fishnets in new pictures

Legendary singer-songwriter Madonna is raising the temperature with her latest outfit. The ‘Queen of Pop’ notified her fans of her upcoming gig through an Instagram post. The singer took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures featuring her in a leather corset and fishnets, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Madonna wrote in the caption: “Safada is coming to Rio”.

The concert will see her wrap up her tour in Rio de Janeiro on May 4.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, taking place at Copacabana Beach, the event is her thank you to fans for supporting her career since the 1980s.

The new behind-the-scenes pictures are from her appearance in a commercial promoting the 100th anniversary of a Brazilian bank which was shot at the Palais Garnier in Paris last year.

For the sultry shoot, the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker paired the sexy black corset with a massive slack of eye-catching pearl necklaces, sleek leather gloves, and wore her platinum blonde locks in crimped mermaid-like waves. (IANS)

