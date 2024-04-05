‘Matrix 5’ in development Warner Bros. promises fresh perspective

Warner Bros. has announced the return of ‘The Matrix’ franchise with a fifth installment. Departing from the traditional directorial duo, Lana and Lily Wachowski, the studio has tapped ‘The Martian’ screenwriter Drew Goddard to lead the project, Variety reported.

With Lana Wachowski stepping in as an executive producer, the stage is set for a thrilling continuation of the beloved saga.

While details regarding the plot remain under wraps, speculation runs rampant about the return of franchise staples Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. As per Variety, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president Jesse Ehrman has given hints about an evolution of the fantastical universe, promising to honour the series’ legacy while offering a fresh perspective.

‘The Matrix’ franchise, which revolutionised science fiction cinema upon its debut in 1999, has endured through three sequels and a recent resurgence with ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’

Despite mixed reception for the fourth installment, Warner Bros. remains undeterred, eager to reignite the fervour of fans worldwide with this ambitious cinematic endeavour. Since its inception in 1999, ‘The Matrix’ franchise has left an indelible mark on science fiction cinema. Despite mixed reactions to the recent installment, Warner Bros. seems to be committed to expanding the universe and captivating audiences once again. (ANI)

