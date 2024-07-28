Reed Hastings’ donation to Kamala’s presidential campaign triggers boycott calls

The American political landscape is changing faster than ever with Donald Trump’s recent assassination bid, United States President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris, months ahead of the election.

In the latest development, Trump supporters also known as the MAGA (Make America Great Again) fanbase are making #CancelNetflix trend on X after Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings donated $7 million toward a super PAC backing Harris’ presidential campaign. According to media reports, this was the largest single donation ever made to a political campaign by Hastings. “After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” Hastings told Variety.

Earlier this week, Hastings expressed his support for Harris on X, stating, “Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win.” According to the New York Times, Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, have contributed over $20 million to the Democratic Party in recent years.

Hastings’ donation sparked outrage on social media and led to calls for a boycott of Netflix. Many of those advocating for the boycott identified themselves as conservatives or MAGA supporters, posting screenshots of their cancellations of the streaming service in response to Hastings’ donation.

“Just cancelled @netflix due to @reedhastings $7 million political donation to Kamala Harris. #boycott #netflix #BoycottNetflix,” a user posted on X.

“I JUST CANCELED NETFLIX, ITS TIME TO BOYCOTT!! #BoycottNetflix,” wrote another person. “I don’t support companies that support communists #CancelNetflix,” a third user said.

“If you’re still a Netflix customer and you love America it’s time to cancel Netflix because you are funding Marxist Kamala Harris. #CancelNetflix,” an X user commented. Harris’ supporters weren’t far behind and jumped to defend her soon after the hashtag began trending.

“The funniest thing about #CancelNetflix is that Netflix DIDN’T donate money to Harris. The co-founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, donated from his personal fortune. He isn’t even CEO any more, so y’all aren’t doing anything to him by cancelling Netflix,” one user wrote. On Friday morning, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle publicly endorsed Harris. (Agencies)

