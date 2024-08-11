Shared intel to prevent attack at Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert: United States

The United States confirmed it provided intelligence to Austria that helped disrupt an alleged Islamic State plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert.

“We work closely with partners all over the world to monitor and disrupt threats,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday. “The US provided critical intelligence to Austrian authorities, enabling them to prevent a potential attack on Taylor Swift’s concert,” he added.

Notably, three alleged Islamic State sympathizers have been arrested on charges of plotting a suicide attack at the megastar’s concert in Vienna.

Earlier, two primary suspects, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, were detained, while a third suspect, an Iraqi national was arrested in Austria on Friday. “The main perpetrator has confessed that he was supposed to carry out a suicide attack with two accomplices,” said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

The 19-year-old suspect made a full confession in custody about his allegiance to ISIS and plans to carry out a “bloodbath”. Authorities also found machetes and technical devices at his home in the town of Ternitz in preparation for an attack. (Agencies)

Also read: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift cancels Vienna Eras Tour concerts after terrorist plot foiled (sentinelassam.com)