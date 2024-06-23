Taylor Swift fever reaches Buckingham Palace

Taylor Swift has royal fans too! During the iconic Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday, soldiers performed a brass band rendition of Swift’s hit “Shake It Off,” bringing a fresh, pop-infused flair to the age-old tradition.

The Royal Family embraced the moment, sharing a video of the performance on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post, humorously captioned “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version),” quickly garnered widespread attention and praise from Swift’s global fanbase. This royal nod to the pop superstar came just hours before Swift took the stage for the first of her London shows of her highly anticipated Eras tour. Performing at Wembley Stadium, she entertained a massive crowd of 89,000 fans, including some high-profile attendees.

Among the notable figures in the audience were Swift’s boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, actress Salma Hayek, model Cara Delevingne, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and reportedly, Prince William, who enjoyed the concert from a private box.

Swift’s London performance was marked by a special moment as she debuted the first live rendition of “The Black Dog.” This song is speculated to reference her time in London with her former partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

During the show, Swift showcased her versatility, starting with a guitar to blend “Hits Different” with “Death By A Thousand Cuts.” She then transitioned to the piano for a soulful performance of “The Black Dog,” followed by “Come Back... Be Here,” and concluded with “Maroon.” (Agencies)

