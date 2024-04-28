‘The Exorcism’ trailer; Russell Crowe returns to scare you

The Exorcism” will have a theatrical release beginning June 7. Directed by Joshua Miller, “The Exorcism” follows Anthony Miller (Crowe), a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter (Ryan Simpkins) wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions, or if there’s something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce. This is Russell Crowe’s second film in the exorcism subgenre. The last time he entertained the idea was Sony’s “The Pope’s Exorcist”. The film had a decent opening at theatres and earned some $77 million worldwide. “The Exorcism” producers include Kevin Williamson, Ben Fast and Bill Block. Joshua John Miller is the director and has co-written the script with MA Fortin. (Agencies)

