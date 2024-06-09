Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke makes history, General Hospital wins big

The winners of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards are here! The annual award event that brought many renowned TV stars under the one roof was held at the Westin Bonaventure.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the night’s biggest winner was General Hospital. The drama series dominated the night with it’s big wins in top categories like best directing, best writing, best supporting performance (Robert Gossett) and best drama series.

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke scripted history with his win. At the age of 98, he became the oldest winner for his performance in a guest role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.

Michelle Stafford won the award for outstanding lead performance in a daytime drama series: actress for her performance of Phyllis Summers on “The Young and the Restless”.Thorsten Kaye took home the best actor trophy for playing Ridge Forrester in “The Bold and the Beautiful”. (Agencies)

