Vin Diesel confirms ‘Fast XI’ will mark ‘grand finale’ of ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Actor-producer Vin Diesel has shared an update on the next instalment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise christened ‘Fast Xi’ and has promised that it will indeed be a grand finale. The film is reportedly marking the end of the long-running franchise, at least for the actor, who plays Dominic Toretto.

He has started connecting with the public again after a December lawsuit was filed against him by an ex-assistant, accusing him of sexual battery. However, he has denied the allegations, reports deadline.com.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share the plans and wrote: “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team…. To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…

Diesel added: “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.”

The actor thanked his fans for being the “backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen”.

The actor concluded: “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!” (IANS)

