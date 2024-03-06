House of the Dragon Season 2’ set to premiere in June

The second season of ‘House of Dragon’ is all set to premiere this June. As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month for the second season of the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference Monday.

However, the exact release date of the second season is still awaited.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s ‘Game of Thrones’ book ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms, as per Variety.

The returning cast for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, as per Variety.

The 10-episode first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ aired from August 21 to October 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO, reported Variety. (ANI)

Also Read:Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to co-star with Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’

Also Watch: