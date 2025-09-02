How Queen Camilla saved herself from a sexual assault?

Queen Camilla has revealed that she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault during her teens. The British royal shared the shocking experience in a conversation with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to Power and the Palace, a new book by former Times royal correspondent Valentine Low, Camilla disclosed the incident to Johnson when he was Mayor of London in 2008. Johnson’s then-communications director, Guto Harri, was also present at the meeting at Clarence House.

Low recounts Harri’s version of the discussion, in which Camilla revealed she was about 16 or 17 years old and travelling on a train to Paddington when a man tried to touch her inappropriately.

“The serious conversation they had was about her being the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl,” Low writes in the book.

When Johnson asked how she responded, Camilla explained that she did exactly what her mother had taught her.

“She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further … ‘’

Camilla then told Johnson: ‘’I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the n**s with the heel.’’

She waited for the train to arrive at Paddington station when she lodged the complaint, and then he was arrested. Harri said: ‘She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, ‘That man just attacked me’, and he was arrested.’ “

No statement from Buckingham Palace has been released. The conversation took place when Johnson was planning to open rape crisis centres in parts of London.

The Queen has long spoken out against violence, sexual assault, and rape, and has vowed to help end domestic violence. In recent years, she has supported numerous charities and public services dedicated to women who have faced heinous crimes. She has also visited several women’s refuges and rape crisis centres to show her support. (Agencies)

