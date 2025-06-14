‘How To Train Your Dragon X’ reviews: Fans and critic left ‘mind boggled’

As the Mason Thames and Nico Parker-starrer American fantasy adventure film released in India on June 13, fans have been going wild over the revival of Universal Studios’ one of the most beloved and successful franchises of all time. The live-action adaptation of “How To Train Your Dragon” is directed by Dean DeBlois. This live-action movie is a remake of a 2010 Universal animated film and shares the same title, characters, and storyline. The movie is inspired by Cressida Cowell’s 2003 novel and has created a lot of buzz yet again as it smashed past the expectations of the fans. Animation recently came under fire for reviving cult classic movies and turning them into disappointing live-action adaptations. However, this time Universal has proved the popular opinion wrong and decided to ride the wave which was previously against the live-action remakes of old animated movies.

Fans have also been losing their cool over this film as it packs a punch of nostalgia mixed with a lot of beautiful direction. One of the fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “#HowToTrainYourDragon should be the TEMPLATE for all live-action movies! The score was perfect (as expected because it slaps) and the visuals, especially the dragons themselves… flawless. A genuine cinematic adventure and I don’t say that lightly…”

Another fan wrote, “Guys I hate to say it because I’m vehemently against live-action remakes but #HowToTrainYourDragon was SO GOOD OH MY GOD ? I have criticism, don’t get me wrong, and the animated will always be superior but I genuinely teared up watching this film. HTTYD means so much to me ”.

The praising of the movie didn’t just stop at this; another user wrote, “88. #HowToTrainYourDragon (2025) Retains the heart and the magic of the original while expanding the mythology a bit more. The VFX is really good, especially on the dragons, Toothless is perfect, and the cast does a really good job. The flying sequences are well done.”(Agencies)

